Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $4,860.19 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

