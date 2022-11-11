LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW) Short Interest Up 160.0% in October

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LumiraDx Price Performance

Shares of LMDXW remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

