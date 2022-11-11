LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 227.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LumiraDx stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 216.31% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in LumiraDx by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,737,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,616 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LumiraDx by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.