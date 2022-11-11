Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT Lowered to $9.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,961,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

