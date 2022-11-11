Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Shares Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Energy AB (publ) (LNEGY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.