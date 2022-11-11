LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Trading Up 7.5%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.27 and last traded at $140.13. 215,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 196,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($840.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($840.00) to €845.00 ($845.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($715.00) to €720.00 ($720.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($850.00) to €862.00 ($862.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.57.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.