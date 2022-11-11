M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 160,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

MBSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

