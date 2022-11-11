Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAGTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Magnet Forensics Stock Up 6.6 %

Magnet Forensics stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

