MagnetGold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $151.66 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $151.66 million and approximately $1,977.14 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00592412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.29 or 0.30857783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

