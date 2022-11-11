MannKind Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp increased its stake in MannKind by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 350.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 933,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MannKind by 5,118.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 576,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

