Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.65. 1,924,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.86. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$28.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 18.950001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

