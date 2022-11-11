Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 1,133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 843.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPCMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust alerts:

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.