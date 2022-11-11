Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

