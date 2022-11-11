Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Sells $976,800.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 9,603,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,566,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

