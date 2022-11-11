Mark Matheos Sells 397 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) CFO Mark Matheos sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $13,692.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at $26,005.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 876,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,287. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

