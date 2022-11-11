Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.21 million. Markforged also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Markforged Price Performance

Markforged stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

