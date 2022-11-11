Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.78) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.69).

MKS stock traded up GBX 5.19 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.19 ($1.44). 4,751,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

