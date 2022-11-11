Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.61.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 286,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,560. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marqeta by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 757,669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

