Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $164.01. 77,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,260. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.