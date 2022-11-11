Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

LNG stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.04. 104,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,900. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

