Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581-611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.17 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Masimo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $122.45 on Friday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

