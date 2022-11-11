Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $337.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

