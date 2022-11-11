MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.