MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 220,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

