Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP John P. Lauer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Matson by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

