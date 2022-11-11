Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.77 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,970. Matterport has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

