Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 million-$136.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.35 million. Matterport also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.09) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 15.4 %

MTTR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,970. Matterport has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.