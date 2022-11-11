Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.63. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matterport shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 163,357 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

