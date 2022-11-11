Matterport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 5,600 call options.

Matterport Stock Up 22.8 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 332,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

