Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

MMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

