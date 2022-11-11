Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.75.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MMX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
MMX stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 62.51%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 951,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 253,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 107,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
