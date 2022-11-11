Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 71,000 shares trading hands.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

