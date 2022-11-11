Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.58.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

