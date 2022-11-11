Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Stock Up 9.2 %

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.