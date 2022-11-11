Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $3.44. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 15,526 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mazda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

