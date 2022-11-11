McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $5.29 on Friday, reaching $270.59. 198,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,190. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

