McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.80.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

