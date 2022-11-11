McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCK traded down $14.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.15. 173,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average is $342.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.