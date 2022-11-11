McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.45-$24.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.88 billion-$282.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.54 billion.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $15.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.21 and a 200-day moving average of $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.09.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

