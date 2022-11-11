McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $348.06 and last traded at $350.54. 22,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,015,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.32.

Specifically, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average is $342.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

