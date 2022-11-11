MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 550,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MDU Resources Group

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

