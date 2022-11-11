Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in October

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Down 21.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.21. 285,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,592. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.