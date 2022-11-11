Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in October

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.21. 285,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,592. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

