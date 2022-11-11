Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.