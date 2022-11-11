Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 561 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medifast Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of MED traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $233.63.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

