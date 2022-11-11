Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 561 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Medifast Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of MED traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 159,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $233.63.
Medifast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.