MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MedTech Acquisition worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

