MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

MEG Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 247,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,119. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

