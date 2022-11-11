MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.27.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.74. 757,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,650. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.58. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

