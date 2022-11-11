Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 2.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 1,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Megaworld Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Megaworld Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

