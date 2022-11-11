Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 41,504 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

