Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 376% compared to the average volume of 5,552 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,830. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

